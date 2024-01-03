Mother Shot on New Year’s Eve: A Tragic End to Curiosity

In a chilling incident on New Year’s Eve, a young mother’s curiosity tragically cut short her life. Leandra Plaatjies, a 22-year-old from Wesbank, was shot in the neck after venturing out to investigate gunshots near her home. The bullet, as it turned out, was a stray one from a local skirmish that had escalated to stone-throwing and shooting.

Witnessing a Daughter’s Tragedy

Leandra’s mother, Set Plaatjies, bore witness to her daughter and two friends stepping out to check on the disturbance. However, when Leandra did not return, her friends retraced their steps, only to find her lying on the ground—struck by a bullet, her life hanging by a thread.

The Unseen Shooter and Unending Wait

The shooter, masked by the chaos of the skirmish and the darkness of the night, remains unidentified. As the gravity of the situation sank in, an ambulance was called. However, the delay in medical services meant that Leandra lay wounded for approximately two hours. Despite offers from bystanders to transport her daughter, Set chose to wait for professional medical help.

Leandra’s Battle and a Toddler’s Longing

Today, doctors are wrestling with time as they wait for the swelling to subside before they can safely extract the bullet. Meanwhile, Leandra’s three-year-old son is left grappling with the absence of his mother during this difficult time.

Police Investigation and Charges

The police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 10:15 pm on December 31, 2023. As of now, no suspects have been apprehended. The authorities are treating the case as two counts of attempted murder, keeping their fingers crossed for a breakthrough.