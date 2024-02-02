Mother Sentenced to Over 14 Years in Prison for Enabling Child Sexual Abuse

In a case that has gripped the Netherlands, a 47-year-old woman, Tanja D, has been sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison by an appeal court in Den Bosch for her role in facilitating the sexual abuse of her daughters. The abuse began when the girls were only nine years old and was perpetrated by her partner and other men. In a chilling verdict, the court found that without Tanja D's involvement, the abuse would not have occurred.

Partner's Suicide and Previous Sentence

Tanja D's partner, Pascal P, who was also implicated in the abuse, committed suicide while incarcerated last year. Pascal P was sentenced to eight years in prison and TBS, a measure for offenders who are considered to pose a significant risk to public safety. His death added a layer of complexity to an already harrowing case.

In a particularly disturbing revelation, the court heard that the eldest daughter was subjected to abuse by other men at a car park in Zeeland and at swingers clubs in Belgium. This detail underscored the horrific extent of the abuse and the complete betrayal of trust by Tanja D, a mother who was supposed to protect her children.

Appeal and Revised Sentence

Tanja D had previously received a 10-year sentence but decided to appeal. The public prosecution had sought a 15-year sentence for her crimes. The appeal court, however, revised the sentence to 14 years and six months, highlighting the gravity of her involvement in her daughters' abuse. Despite Tanja D's claims of seeing herself as a victim, chat conversations in the file showed that she actively participated in the abuse, even offering tips to her partner on how to abuse one of her daughters.