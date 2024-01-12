en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mother Seeks Justice for Son, Victim of Cyberbullying

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Mother Seeks Justice for Son, Victim of Cyberbullying

In an unsettling incident that has cast a spotlight on the issue of cyberbullying, a mother has come forward to seek justice for her son, a victim of a serial bully who not only torments his victims physically but also posts videos of his horrific deeds online.

Unmasking the Serial Bully

The tormentor, who is yet to be identified, allegedly assaults his victims and subsequently posts videos of the attacks on the internet, inflicting further psychological harm on his victims. The most recent attack, according to the mother, left her 13-year-old son hospitalized with a concussion, a chilling testament to the brutality of the bully’s actions.

Cyberbullying: A Growing Concern

The incident is not isolated, but rather part of a wider issue that is steadily gaining attention: cyberbullying and its real-world impacts. The act of posting the attack videos online demonstrates the perpetrator’s intent to not just physically assault his victims, but also to publicly humiliate them, deepening the trauma.

A Mother’s Pursuit of Justice

In response to this harrowing situation, the mother is actively seeking justice for her son. Her pursuit signifies an effort to address both the physical and psychological harm inflicted upon her child, and to potentially stop the bully from continuing his reign of terror. This pursuit of justice is a beacon of hope for not just her child, but for countless other victims who may be silently suffering.

0
Crime Cybersecurity Social Issues
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Bribery Scandal Unfolds: 'Sheriff of Soho' and Security Boss Sentenced
In a landmark ruling, a security boss and his wife, who remain anonymous due to legal stipulations, were found guilty and penalized for bribing a former Metropolitan Police officer, Frank Partridge, with an extravagant all-expenses-paid holiday to Morocco worth 7,000 GBP, among other indulgences. This blatant corruption came to light in the context of the
Bribery Scandal Unfolds: 'Sheriff of Soho' and Security Boss Sentenced
Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident
34 mins ago
Former CNN Contributor Accuses Chris Cuomo of Humiliating Incident
Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections to Epstein's Underage Sex Ring
36 mins ago
Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections to Epstein's Underage Sex Ring
New Year's Eve Trekking Assault: Two Suspects Arrested, Search Continues for Remaining Culprits
7 mins ago
New Year's Eve Trekking Assault: Two Suspects Arrested, Search Continues for Remaining Culprits
Wave of Stabbings Shakes Belize City and Cayo District
27 mins ago
Wave of Stabbings Shakes Belize City and Cayo District
McDonald's Altercation from 2022 Resurfaces and Goes Viral on Reddit
34 mins ago
McDonald's Altercation from 2022 Resurfaces and Goes Viral on Reddit
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
4 mins
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
5 mins
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
5 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
9 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
11 mins
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
13 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
13 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
13 mins
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app