Mother of Murder Victim Claims Convicted Killer Featured in TikTok Video

In a chilling development, a condemned teenager, Calum Maddison, serving a life sentence for murder, is allegedly making his presence felt from behind bars, featuring in a rap video circulated on TikTok. Zoey McGill, the mother of the victim, Jack Woodley, has raised the alarm, asserting the convicted murderer’s involvement in the video that paints a glamorous picture of gangster life, attracting a significant viewership.

Unearthing the Murder

On a fateful day in October 2021, Jack Woodley fell victim to a brutal assault as he departed a fair. Maddison, then only 15, led a gang that launched a savage attack on Woodley, with Maddison wielding a large knife. The court proceedings uncovered this harsh reality, resulting in Maddison and his nine accomplices’ conviction. Despite appealing against their sentences, the court upheld their punishment, assigning them to serve eight to fifteen years behind bars.

The Controversial Video

Though mobile phones are strictly prohibited within young offender institutions, Ms. McGill firmly believes that Maddison exploited a smuggled device to record and distribute the contentious video. The content of the clip features grim allusions to Maddison’s age at the time of the murder and the 17-year minimum term he must complete before being considered for parole. This shocking revelation suggests that Maddison is attempting to cope with his sentence by adopting a gangster identity.

Demands for Investigation

The rap also cryptically refers to the failure of an appeal and boasts about possessing a mobile phone inside the prison. This brazen claim has compelled Zoey McGill to demand an investigation into how Maddison could have bypassed strict prison protocols to access a mobile phone and the internet from his cell. The identity of the individual in the video remains unverified, but similarities in appearance and social media account details point towards Maddison’s involvement. Jack Woodley, tragically murdered on the cusp of starting a new job and moving into new accommodation, continues to be mourned by his loved ones.