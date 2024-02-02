Mother of Major Maxwell Mahama Reacts to Murderers' Sentencing, Opposes Parole

On January 31, 2024, Veronica Bamford, the mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, made a powerful statement following the court's verdict sentencing 12 individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of her son. Bamford, emotionally overwhelmed yet resolute, expressed her firm stance against any potential parole for the murderers in her statement at the office of the Attorney General.

Mother's Plea against Parole

Bamford voiced her opposition to any future government granting parole to the convicts, indicating that such an action would be tantamount to having her son's blood on their hands. Her plea was deeply personal and reflected a mother's grief and her quest for justice for her son. She also made clear her rejection of plans to name a street after her son in the town where he was lynched.

The Accra High Court sentenced the 12 individuals involved in Major Mahama's murder, including a local politician accused of inciting the community. The court's decision sends a strong message about the consequences of indiscriminate violence and the relentless fight against impunity. Two of those accused were acquitted and discharged.

Reforms in the Criminal Justice System

Following the sentencing, the Attorney-General revealed plans to reform the criminal justice system to eliminate delays in prosecutions. These reforms could potentially impact future trials and verdicts, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring swift justice. Additionally, in honor of Major Maxwell Mahama, the government has taken steps including posthumous promotion and unveiling of a statue to campaign against lynching and mob violence.