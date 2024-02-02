Mother of Major Mahama Expresses Reaction to Life Imprisonment of Son's Killers

In an emotional statement on January 31, 2024, Veronica Bamford, the mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, expressed her reaction to the life imprisonment sentence of the 12 individuals convicted of her son's murder. She emphasized the need for the convicts to serve their sentences without the possibility of parole, warning of the weight of guilt that would be borne by any government that grants them such privilege.

The Sentence and the Mother's Response

On the fateful day, 12 out of the 14 individuals accused in the lynching of Major Mahama were found guilty of murder, abetment to murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. The verdict was delivered by a seven-member panel, while the remaining two persons were acquitted and discharged. The convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment, a verdict that brought visible emotional turmoil to the Mahama family, particularly to Veronica Bamford, who was visibly shaken with tears.

Despite the conviction and sentencing of the killers, Bamford expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that it did not provide her with the closure she sought. Strongly opposing any potential presidential pardon for her son's killers, she cautioned the government against such a move. "Any government granting them parole will have my son's blood on their hands," Bamford warned.

A Visit to the Attorney General's Office

Bamford's remarks were made during her visit to the Attorney General's office, where she extended her gratitude to Godfred Dame for the successful prosecution of the case. The Attorney General assured the family of the government's continued support.

In an interesting revelation, Bamford disclosed that she had declined offers to name a street after her son in Denkyira Obuasi, the very place where Major Mahama was lynched by a mob, sparking nationwide outrage. This incident underscored Bamford's strong stance against mob justice and served as an evocative reminder of the tragic event.