Crime

Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat

In a bold move that echoes the cries of a mother’s love and responsibility, Avanese Taylor, the mother of a 14-year-old hazing victim at Viera High School, has decided to contest a seat on the Brevard School Board. This decision comes in the wake of her dissatisfaction with the handling of her son’s traumatic experience within the district’s hallowed halls.

From Outrage to Action

Earlier, Taylor’s son fell prey to a ruthless hazing incident in the Viera High School football team’s locker room. The incident, which included simulated sexual acts with clothes on, left a deep-seated scar on the young teenager’s psyche. Unpleased by the district’s response to the incident, Taylor, a 17-year Navy veteran currently stationed at Patrick Space Force Base, has chosen to step into the political fray.

A Campaign of Reform and Respect

Taylor’s campaign focuses on fostering increased transparency and implementing improved policies within the school district. Her objective is to safeguard students from similar incidents and to cultivate an environment of respect. In addition, she aims to spotlight the profound impact of social media on children’s lives, an issue that has gained prominence in the digital age.

Anticipating a Heated Contest

Taylor is set to challenge the current board member, Matt Susin, who has been in office since 2016. Susin maintains that the hazing incident was addressed appropriately, with the expulsion of the involved students and the initiation of criminal investigations. However, these assertions have done little to quell Taylor’s determination. The stage is set for a heated campaign, as both candidates gear up for the upcoming November election.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

