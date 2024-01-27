Mother Leaves Child Alone in Deplorable Conditions: Manheim Police Seek Help

In a heart-wrenching revelation out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, local police detailed the plight of a child left alone in a home without basic amenities for over a month. The news comes following a welfare check conducted by the Manheim Township Police Department that found the child living amidst trash and spoiled food, with no heat, running water, or gas.

A Mother's Neglect

The police named Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, a 45-year-old woman previously residing at the 900 block of North President Avenue, as the person responsible for this grim situation. Over a month before the welfare check on January 12, Bogroff had moved to New Jersey, leaving her child in a dire state of neglect.

While the mother sporadically visits and occasionally contacts the child through Facebook Messenger and CashApp, the responsibility of caring for two dogs and a cat has fallen on the young shoulders. The child has also been facing challenges with regular school attendance due to the struggle of waking alone.

Community Support Amidst Desolation

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the child has not been entirely alone. A relative has been stepping in, providing some assistance by taking the child for groceries and helping with laundry and hygiene. In the face of adversity, the resilience of the child and the community's support offers a glimmer of hope.

The Manheim Township Police Department has acted swiftly upon discovering the situation, issuing a warrant for Bogroff’s arrest on charges of Endangering the Welfare of Children. However, Bogroff remains at large, leaving the community and law enforcement on high alert.