4-Year-Old Wanders Alone in Westwood Night; Mother Faces Child Endangerment Charges

In a chilling incident that unfolded under the dim streetlights of Westwood, a 4-year-old girl was discovered wandering alone late at night. The child, deserted by her mother, was found strolling and subsequently sprinting across a bustling five-lane road in heart-stopping security footage, which later surfaced. The girl's journey ended when a good Samaritan picked her up and drove her to the safety of the nearby police station. The mother, 21-year-old Samara Clide, now faces a grave charge of child endangerment in court, but she has entered a plea of not guilty.

The Admission and The Charges

As per the Cincinnati Police Department, Clide confessed to abandoning her daughter at home alone, choosing to spend time with her friends instead. This admission, however, didn't stop her from pleading not guilty when she was hauled before the court on a child-endangering charge. This charge stems from her decision to leave her 4-year-old daughter unattended, a decision that put the child in peril and led her to wander into the dangerous city streets.

A Defense and A Judge's Order

Despite the severity of the charge and the circumstances surrounding it, defense attorney Joe Middendorf put up a spirited fight in court. He argued that the accusations levied against Clide were overstated. Middendorf painted a picture of Clide as a good mother, highlighting that this was her first brush with the law. However, the court took a stern stance. The judge released Clide on her own recognizance but laid out a strict condition: Clide could not have any contact with her daughter without the explicit permission of Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

The Child's Future

Currently, the 4-year-old girl is safely residing with another relative. The court's order effectively severs the immediate link between mother and child, adding an extra layer of security for the child. The case has put the spotlight on child safety and raised questions about the systems in place that are supposed to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.