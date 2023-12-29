Mother Assaults Teenage Son, Commits Suicide in Hong Kong: An Academic Dispute Gone Awry

In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old teenager was assaulted by his mother inside their apartment at Wu King Estate’s Wu Boon House, located in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong. The mother, aged 55, post the attack, tragically ended her life by leaping from the residential building.

Gruesome Assault Ends in Tragedy

The teenager dialed the emergency number around 11:20 pm on Thursday, drawing the police to the scene. Upon arrival, the police found the mother unconscious at the base of the building. She was swiftly transported to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The teenager was discovered in the apartment with wounds on his head, neck, and arm, and was also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Weapons Found at the Scene

Inside the apartment, the police recovered a hammer and a cleaver, both suspected to be the weapons used in the attack. These findings have led the authorities to treat the case as a ‘wounding’ and ‘attempted suicide’ incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway, with the Tuen Mun district crime squad and forensic scientists leading the charge.

Academic Dispute Turned Violent

Initial police inquiries point towards a dispute over the teenager’s studies as the trigger for the violent altercation. As is often the case with familial disputes, the situation escalated, leading to the tragic events that unfolded, leaving the community in shock and grief. The incident raises critical questions about the pressures faced by students and the toll it takes on their mental health and family relationships.