Mother Arrested for Aggravated Murder of Infant in Riverdale, Utah

In a horrifying incident that has shaken the small town of Riverdale, Utah, local resident Bryce Jo Harkins stands accused of the aggravated murder of her two-month-old son. Harkins, a 26-year-old mother, was arrested on January 14th, following a distress call that led investigators to a grim discovery: a deceased infant bearing signs of severe child abuse.

The Disturbing Details

The police responded swiftly to an emergency call that revealed an infant having difficulties breathing. The caller, wrought with panic, repeatedly mentioned that the baby was 'gone.' Upon arrival at the Harkins residence, first responders were met with a scene that would send chills down anyone's spine. They found the lifeless body of a two-month-old baby boy, who displayed multiple injuries indicative of aggravated child abuse.

Confessions of a Mother

During the investigation, Harkins reportedly confessed to the police about her brutal actions. She admitted to punching her son in the head due to his incessant crying, an act that led to his breathing difficulties and subsequent death. The mother's confessions did not stop there; she also revealed that she had backhanded her son hard enough to leave a visible bruise and had thrown him into his crib on multiple occasions. Furthermore, Harkins admitted to pressing down on her son's chest with enough force to cause harm.

Reckless Indifference to Human Life

The police report noted that Harkins recognized her actions were harmful to her son. Despite this, she exhibited what can only be described as a reckless indifference to human life. Her refusal to seek medical assistance for her son, even when he stopped breathing, paints a chilling picture of maternal neglect and abuse. Harkins was subsequently charged with one count of first-degree felony for aggravated murder and is currently detained at Weber County Jail.