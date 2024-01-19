Mother and Daughter Escape Armed Robbery During Car Sale in Mesa, Arizona

In what was supposed to be a routine sale turned into a terrifying encounter, a mother and her 7-year-old daughter found themselves at the mercy of an armed robber in Mesa, Arizona. The incident, which took place on January 17 in a Wells Fargo Bank parking lot, unfolded as the mother was negotiating the sale of her car on OfferUp, a popular online marketplace.

Face-to-Face with Danger

As the mother engaged in price negotiation, one of the purported buyers, later identified as 29-year-old Joseph Toledo, revealed a firearm, demanding possession of the vehicle. Reacting swiftly, the mother and daughter escaped the situation, seeking refuge inside the bank. Meanwhile, the suspects made off with the Dodge Charger.

Swift Action by the Law Enforcement

Upon receiving the distress call, Mesa Police Department launched a manhunt. Their search led them to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry where Toledo was meeting his parole officer. Waiting outside, in a car, was the second suspect, 23-year-old Iridiane Garcia. A search of Garcia's purse yielded the Charger's keys and the gun used in the robbery.

Justice Served

Both Toledo and Garcia were subsequently arrested. They face charges of armed robbery and theft of means of transportation. Thanks to the swift action of the Mesa Police Department, a dangerous duo is off the streets, and a mother and daughter can sleep a little easier tonight.