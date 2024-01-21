Mother and Daughter Arrested Following Columbia Home Invasion and Kidnapping

In a chilling turn of events that rocked Columbia, South Carolina, a mother-daughter duo was arrested over the weekend following a home invasion and kidnapping. The suspects, identified as Tiffany Alexander, 41, and her daughter Janiyah Williams, 23, are currently facing charges of custodial interference, first-degree burglary, and assault.

Horrific Home Invasion

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening when Alexander and Williams forcibly entered a house, leaving its occupants in a state of shock and fear. Armed with a baseball bat and pepper spray, they attacked the residents before kidnapping Alexander's 2-year-old biological daughter, who was under the care of her grandparents at the time.

A Swift Response and an Amber Alert

Despite the trauma of the attack, the grandparents managed to provide a detailed description of the suspects' getaway vehicle. Their quick thinking proved instrumental in the Columbia Police Department's (CPD) rapid response. An Amber Alert was swiftly initiated, throwing law enforcement agencies into high gear.

The Arrest: A Cross-State Effort

With the assistance of SLED agents and dispatchers, the CPD was able to determine the suspects were heading towards Texas. The information was immediately shared with law enforcement agencies across state lines. In a decisive move, the Georgia State Patrol intercepted the suspects on Interstate 85, deep within Georgia's boundaries.

The 2-year-old girl was found unharmed, much to the relief of her grandparents and the community at large. She has since been safely returned to her home. Both Alexander and Williams are currently in custody in Georgia and are slated to be extradited to Columbia to face their charges.