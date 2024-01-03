Moss Point on High Alert as Car Burglaries Surge

In a public announcement that has left the residents of Moss Point on high alert, the local Police Department has declared a state of vigilance following a string of car burglaries. The affected neighborhoods include Danzler, Griffin, North Shore, Beardslee, and Arthur Street. The police are currently hot on the trail of three individuals suspected of orchestrating these incidents.

The Pattern of the Break-Ins

A common thread in all the reported burglaries is the unlocked state of the vehicles at the time of the thefts. This has led the Police Department to believe that the burglars are capitalizing on the negligence of car owners who fail to secure their vehicles.

The Police’s Appeal to the Public

In an effort to curb the escalating burglary incidents, the police are urging residents to lock their cars and remove any valuable items. By eliminating the temptation of visible valuables and ensuring the cars are locked, residents can drastically reduce the likelihood of their vehicle being targeted.

Community Involvement in the Investigation

The Moss Point Police Department is not just relying on their efforts but is also seeking assistance from the community. They have requested anyone who may have surveillance footage from the night of January 2nd, or any relevant information regarding the burglaries, to come forward. By sharing this information with the police or Coast Crime Stoppers, residents can aid the investigation and contribute to the safety of their community.