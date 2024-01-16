Morning Mayhem at Stafford County IHOP: A Tale of Public Intoxication and Outstanding Warrants

On a quiet January morning in Stafford County, an IHOP restaurant became the unlikely stage for a display of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The protagonist of this narrative was 25-year-old Woodbridge resident, Terrance Whitaker, who instigated a disturbance that abruptly disrupted the early morning calm.

A Disturbance at Dawn

At around 5 a.m. on January 13, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office received a distress call from the IHOP. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a visibly intoxicated Whitaker causing a commotion and making threats to customers. His initial reluctance to reveal his identity further escalated the tension.

Unraveling Whitaker's Past

Whitaker's hesitation to disclose his identity piqued the curiosity of the deputies, prompting a deeper investigation. Their probe revealed an outstanding warrant against Whitaker in Prince William County. The charges? Battery and failure to appear in court. As if this revelation was not troubling enough, a subsequent search led to the discovery of a controlled substance in Whitaker's possession.

Charges and Consequences

As the morning sun began to rise, Whitaker found himself facing multiple charges. The substance found on him led to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Add to this the charges of inhaling drugs and public intoxication, Whitaker's poor decisions that morning had quickly caught up with him. Furthermore, the outstanding warrants from Prince William County were served. Whitaker was transferred to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he awaited a bond hearing, but only once he was sober enough.