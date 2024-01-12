en English
Business

Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Morgan Stanley Pays $249 Million to Settle Block Trade Probe

In a landmark case, Morgan Stanley, the financial titan, has concurred to pay a whopping sum of $249 million to settle a criminal investigation and a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe concerning the unauthorized revelation of block trade information to investors. The case involves two employees, including the bank’s U.S. equity syndicate desk supervisor, Pawan Passi, who carried out these illicit activities from 2018 through to August 2021.

Unveiling the Misconduct

The duo disclosed non-public, potentially market-moving information about block trades, large share transactions executed outside public markets, to certain investors. These investors leveraged this information to trade ahead of the sales, creating an unfair trading advantage that is a blatant violation of federal securities laws.

Charges and Penalties

As part of the non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Morgan Stanley has taken responsibility for its employees’ actions. The bank is now obligated to cooperate with U.S. authorities for at least three years. The SEC has charged Morgan Stanley with failing to enforce its policies and procedures designed to prevent the misuse of material non-public information and failing to maintain proper information barriers.

Passi, the main culprit who generated over $100 million in illicit profits through this misconduct, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors, pending a judge’s approval. He will not face prosecution if he complies with the agreement’s terms and demonstrates good behavior. The SEC has also ordered Passi to pay a $250,000 civil penalty and he has forfeited about $7.4 million in compensation from Morgan Stanley.

Lessons from the Case

The case serves as a glaring example of the abuse of trust and violation of federal securities laws. By leaking confidential information and using it to gain an unfair trading advantage, the individuals involved not only compromised the integrity of the financial market but also put the reputation of Morgan Stanley at stake. This case underscores the importance of maintaining strict controls and enforcing policies to prevent the misuse of material non-public information, a critical component of fair and equitable financial markets.

Business Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

