Crime

Morgan Hill Christmas Night Arson: Local Man Arrested

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Morgan Hill Christmas Night Arson: Local Man Arrested

On a calm Christmas night, the tranquility of Morgan Hill was shattered by a series of four fires, set ablaze intentionally along Monterey Road. A 29-year-old local resident, Juan Mendez, has been arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on multiple arson charges.

Arson Attacks Unfold

The first incident took place at the Safeway gas station on Tennant Avenue, where two garbage cans were ignited. Quick and alert action by the officers on duty, shutting off the gas pumps, saved the situation from escalating into a potentially catastrophic disaster. Subsequent fires were kindled at the Chevron gas station, the Community & Cultural Center, and the Crossings apartment complex.

A Community Threatened

While the first three fires were quickly controlled, the last incident at the Crossings apartment complex resulted in minor structural damage. Consequently, the Morgan Hill police, in collaboration with fire investigators, concluded that the fires were interconnected and deliberately set, posing a significant threat to the community’s safety.

Investigation Underway

With Mendez now in custody, the investigation spearheaded by Detective Adrian Sapien is ongoing. The police have appealed to the public, urging anyone with additional information related to these malicious incidents to come forward. Despite the arrest, the aftershocks of these fires continue to ripple through the community, a somber reminder of the potential danger that lurked in their midst on Christmas night.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

