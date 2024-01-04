Morgan Hill Christmas Night Arson: Local Man Arrested

On a calm Christmas night, the tranquility of Morgan Hill was shattered by a series of four fires, set ablaze intentionally along Monterey Road. A 29-year-old local resident, Juan Mendez, has been arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on multiple arson charges.

Arson Attacks Unfold

The first incident took place at the Safeway gas station on Tennant Avenue, where two garbage cans were ignited. Quick and alert action by the officers on duty, shutting off the gas pumps, saved the situation from escalating into a potentially catastrophic disaster. Subsequent fires were kindled at the Chevron gas station, the Community & Cultural Center, and the Crossings apartment complex.

A Community Threatened

While the first three fires were quickly controlled, the last incident at the Crossings apartment complex resulted in minor structural damage. Consequently, the Morgan Hill police, in collaboration with fire investigators, concluded that the fires were interconnected and deliberately set, posing a significant threat to the community’s safety.

Investigation Underway

With Mendez now in custody, the investigation spearheaded by Detective Adrian Sapien is ongoing. The police have appealed to the public, urging anyone with additional information related to these malicious incidents to come forward. Despite the arrest, the aftershocks of these fires continue to ripple through the community, a somber reminder of the potential danger that lurked in their midst on Christmas night.