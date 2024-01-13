Montvale Resident Robert Setnitzky Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

A 61-year-old Montvale resident, Robert Setnitzky, finds himself incarcerated at Northern State Prison, facing charges for third-degree possession of child pornography. The arrest is a result of an intensive investigation initiated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit.

Alerted by Parole Officers

On July 13, 2023, New Jersey State parole officers, while monitoring Setnitzky’s activities as part of his parole, discovered potential violations. The officers promptly alerted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, setting the investigation into motion.

Investigation Unveils Disturbing Material

The Cyber Crimes Unit, upon examination of Setnitzky’s electronic devices, unearthed materials that depicted nude and sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children. These alarming findings led to Setnitzky’s immediate arrest.

Charged Under N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii)

Setnitzky was served with a complaint-warrant at Northern State Prison on January 5, 2024. He has been charged under N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii) for the possession of child sexual abuse material. As a result, he remains in custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Prosecutor Mark Musella has, however, emphasized that the charge is merely an accusation at this point. As per the legal principle, Setnitzky is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.