Monticello Resident, Jeffrey Sredl, Sentenced to 51 Months for Possessing Unregistered Firearms

Jeffrey Sredl, a 45-year-old resident of Monticello, has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release, for possessing unregistered firearms. The sentencing was pronounced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty and was announced by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. The verdict came after Sredl admitted guilt to the charges.

Manufacturing Destructive Devices

In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Sredl had been involved in the creation of multiple destructive devices that functioned as firearms. One of these devices misfired, leading to injury. His illicit activities were brought to light after a search warrant was executed at his residence, leading to the discovery of a pipe bomb and five other firearms.

The Investigation and Prosecution

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation into Sredl’s activities, with assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the White County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jerome W. McKeever.

Implications of the Verdict

The sentence handed down to Sredl serves as a stern reminder of the consequences that come with unlawful possession and manufacture of firearms. This case serves as a testament to the diligence of the law enforcement agencies involved and their commitment to ensuring public safety.