Crime

Montgomery County Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Ethiopian Restaurant, Offers Reward for Information

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
The quiet winter night of December 21, 2023, was shattered by an unexpected and terrifying event in Montgomery County, Maryland. At approximately 12:20 a.m., Shalla, a locally popular Ethiopian restaurant on the bustling 8000 block of Sligo Ave., became the scene of a shocking crime. Three masked men—two brandishing firearms and the third carrying a red bag—walked into the restaurant, interrupting the late-night diners. They demanded and obtained personal belongings from the startled guests before making a swift exit towards Washington D.C.

Montgomery County Police in Pursuit

Montgomery County Department of Police was quick to respond, launching an immediate investigation into the incident. The detectives are working relentlessly, piecing together the jigsaw of the crime, hoping to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. The police are urging the general public to come forward with any information they might have about the robbery, hoping that a collective effort can help bring justice swiftly.

Reward for Information

In a bid to encourage witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, the authorities have announced a substantial reward. The police are offering up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. This move is a clear demonstration of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents and their properties.

A Community in Shock

The incident has left the community shaken. The residents of Montgomery County, not used to such brazen acts of crime, are now grappling with a newfound sense of vulnerability. The robbery has not only robbed the victims of their belongings but also the peace of the community. As the investigation continues, the people hold onto the hope that the culprits will soon be brought to book, restoring the sense of security in their neighborhood.

Crime Ethiopia United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

