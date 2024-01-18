Monterey Park Hero Calls for Stricter Gun Control a Year after Mass Shooting

A year ago, a typical night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was shattered by the chilling sound of gunfire. A mass shooter, Huu Can Tran, had descended upon the unsuspecting crowd, leading to a bloodbath that claimed 10 lives and left 9 others injured. Amidst the chaos, one man, Brandon Tsay, bravely confronted Tran, wrestling away his semi-automatic assault pistol and bringing an end to the violence. Today, on the first anniversary of that fateful night, Tsay is leveraging his experience to advocate for stronger gun control laws.

The Hero of Monterey Park

As the grandson of the founder and the son of the manager of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Tsay's connection to the dance hall runs deep. On that devastating night, he was credited with preventing further casualties, after confronting Tran, who had moved on to another dance hall, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, after his initial attack. Tran would later take his own life. Tsay's heroic act was praised, but it also highlighted the need for a major overhaul of existing gun laws.

A Call for Stricter Gun Control

Tsay's traumatic experience has since turned him into an advocate for stricter gun control. He argues that while California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, more needs to be done. Tsay emphasizes the need to restrict access to high-caliber weapons, arguing that they are not necessary for the right to self-defense. He also advocates proper training and licensing for those who wish to own firearms. His goal is to ensure that no one else has to experience what he and his community went through.

Memorializing Tragedy with Resilience

On the first anniversary of the shooting, the Lai Lai Ballroom, a cultural hub for Asian Americans and immigrants, hosted a memorial event to honor the victims. The event featured mental health resources, dance lessons, and a community dance party to demonstrate the community's resilience and determination to move forward. It was also a testament to Tsay's family's commitment to providing a platform for immigrant dance instructors to establish themselves, a mission they've upheld for over three decades.