Monterey Park Community Commemorates First Anniversary of Tragic Mass Shooting

On January 19, 2023, the Star Ballroom in Monterey Park witnessed a tragic mass shooting, becoming a site of sorrowful history in Los Angeles County. A year has passed, but the echoes of the horrific event continue to reverberate through the lives of those affected. The community marked the first anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday, a day that once celebrated the Lunar New Year, but now mourns the loss of 11 innocent lives and the injury of nine others.

Community Mourning and Healing

Kevin Leung, a Kung Fu instructor at the Star Ballroom, has not only had to grapple with his own grief but also guide his young students through the aftermath. The difficult conversations have been made more manageable due to the extensive support from families and the community. Despite the trauma, the students are coping well.

Continued Closure of the Star Ballroom

The venue, a vibrant hub of the Asian community before the tragedy, remains closed. A Buddhist ceremony was held to honor the deceased, but the lingering unease among the community has cast a shadow over its potential reopening. Leung expressed that the Star Ballroom may continue to be a silent reminder of the tragedy.

Remembering the Victims

As the sun set on Sunday, a candlelight vigil was planned at the Monterey Park City Hall Front Lawn, a public space turned into a beacon of remembrance. The community, still grappling with the event, came together to honor the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Los Angeles County's history.

The Lai Lai Ballroom Incident

The tragedy was compounded when the shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, targeted the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra shortly after the Star Ballroom shooting. The potential for further violence was thwarted by 26-year-old Brandon Tsay who valiantly disarmed Tran, mitigating further potential harm. After a standoff, Tran ended his own life, leaving behind a community scarred by violence.