Monterey Chef Indicted for Fraudulent Use of COVID Relief Funds

In a shocking revelation, Dory Ford, a renowned Monterey chef, has been indicted on serious charges surrounding the misuse of COVID relief funds. As per the U.S. Department of Justice, the 57-year-old is accused of bank and wire fraud, alongside money laundering.

Aqua Terra Culinary: A Front for Fraud?

Ford, who ran Aqua Terra Culinary, Inc., a catering company based in Pacific Grove, allegedly obtained approximately $4 million from various government relief programs. These funds, which originated from the Paycheck Protection Program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, were designed to aid businesses struggling in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment claims that Ford manipulated his way into obtaining these funds, resorting to false statements and concealing important facts.

Personal Gains Over Pandemic Relief

Prosecutors argue that Ford did not use the financial aid for its intended purpose—covering business-related expenses. Instead, he reportedly directed the money towards personal investments. Some of his alleged expenditures include buying properties in Belize, making investments in the stock market, and funding a new business venture.

This new venture, dubbed MycoSci, focuses on health and wellness supplements derived from mushrooms.

Impending Consequences

If convicted, Ford's actions could land him in significant legal trouble. The potential penalties include up to 30 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud. Furthermore, he could face up to 60 years for wire fraud and up to 10 years for money laundering.