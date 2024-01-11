Montana School Bomb Threat: Jacob Edwin Wilson Pleads Guilty to Hoax Charges

On August 29, Jacob Edwin Wilson, a transient individual, threatened to blow up Dodson Public School in Montana, sparking a wave of panic and leading to the evacuation of the school. The threat, made initially to the 911 emergency services and later directly to the school, led to a prompt response from local and federal authorities. A thorough search, however, turned up no explosives, confirming the threat as a hoax. Wilson was traced and arrested at a home on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation following a second call to 911.

Advertisment

A Bizarre Twist

In a strange turn of events, after instigating the bomb scare, Wilson made a second call to 911 requesting a ride, specifically stating that he did not want assistance from Fort Belknap officers. Authorities traced this call back to a residence on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, leading to Wilson's apprehension.

The Consequences

Advertisment

Wilson, now in custody, has pleaded guilty to charges of false information and hoaxes. As a result, he faces a potential sentence of up to five years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the charges in a news release on January 9.

Impact on the Community

Dodson Public School, located near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, serves approximately 80 students, primarily from the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Native American tribes. The incident has undoubtedly caused distress within the community. Efforts to reach Wilson's federal public defender and the school district Superintendent Gary Weitz for comments were made on January 11, but responses were not immediately received.