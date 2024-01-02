Montana Grapples with Surge in Human Trafficking: Attorney General Takes Action

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has embarked on a mission to raise awareness about human trafficking, as the state grapples with a significant uptick in reported cases. With the commencement of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, a press release issued on January 2nd calls for heightened vigilance and the reporting of suspicious activities among residents.

Alarming Rise in Human Trafficking Cases

In 2023, Montana’s human trafficking incidents numbered 143, marking a 26% increase from the 106 cases in 2022, and a more than double rise compared to the 68 cases in 2021. The escalating situation prompted Knudsen to take decisive action.

Legislative Measures to Combat Trafficking

One such action was the passage of House Bill 112, which bolsters penalties against sex traffickers and broadens the legal definition of human trafficking. This legislation equips prosecutors with a more potent arsenal to bring traffickers to justice.

Enhancing Law Enforcement Capacity

Knudsen’s office has also successfully championed for the number of human trafficking agents to be doubled from two to four. This augmentation is supplemented by an emphasis on training for law enforcement and the public on the identification and handling of such cases.

A recent sting operation in Bozeman, resulting in 18 arrests, underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to quelling these heinous crimes.

The Sentinel Project: A Collaborative Effort

The Attorney General’s office has rolled out the Sentinel Project in partnership with non-governmental organizations. This initiative aims to further enhance training and education regarding human trafficking. Residents are implored to report any concerning behavior by dialing 911 or the statewide hotline. However, they are concurrently cautioned to prioritize their safety by refraining from engaging with suspicious individuals directly.