Montana Fire Chief Charged with Assault in Capitol Riot

Fire Chief Frank Dahlquist, of West Valley Fire Rescue near Helena, Montana, faces serious charges for his alleged actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charges include assaulting police officers with an orange-colored chemical agent. Dahlquist, a former Seattle-area firefighter, was identified through a combination of his distinctive facial hair, a photograph from the riot, and a news story about firefighters fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Identification

Amid the chaos of the infamous U.S. Capitol riot, one figure stood out: a man with distinctive facial hair, wielding an orange chemical irritant against law enforcement officers. This man, prosecutors allege, was none other than Dahlquist. His identity was confirmed through a news story about a group of firefighters terminated for defying a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Notably, Dahlquist was among these firefighters before becoming the chief of West Valley Fire Rescue.

Building the Case

Further strengthening the case against Dahlquist, the FBI received crucial information from his former colleagues in Issaquah, Washington. Recognizing him from footage of the riot, they confirmed his involvement. In addition, Dahlquist’s cellphone was traced to the Capitol on the day of the riot, and subsequent examination revealed text messages celebrating the events of January 6.

Awaiting Trial

As a result of these findings, Frank Dahlquist now faces multiple charges, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement. At the time of the report, no lawyer was listed for Dahlquist in court records, and he did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The trial promises to be a significant event, not only for Dahlquist but for the ongoing investigation into the Capitol riot and its repercussions.