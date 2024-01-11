en English
Crime

Montana Fire Chief Charged in Capitol Riot: Frank Dahlquist Accused of Assault on Law Enforcement

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Montana Fire Chief Charged in Capitol Riot: Frank Dahlquist Accused of Assault on Law Enforcement

Frank Dahlquist, a fire chief from Montana, is facing charges of assaulting law enforcement officials during the notorious U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Dahlquist, who formerly served as the chief of West Valley Fire Rescue near Helena, Montana, is accused of employing a chemical irritant against police officers as supporters of ex-President Donald Trump besieged the Capitol.

Distinctive Facial Hair Leads to Dahlquist’s Identification

Identification of Dahlquist was made possible through a distinctive facial hair match from a photograph taken during the riot. The photo later surfaced in a television news story on his dismissal from a fire department in the vicinity of Seattle over his refusal to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Charges and Evidence Stacked Against Dahlquist

Dahlquist is facing multiple charges including assault and obstruction of law enforcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) played a crucial role in confirming his identity with the assistance of former colleagues and by tracing his cellphone to the Capitol on the day of the riot. Investigators also unearthed text messages sent by Dahlquist that laid bare his sentiment about the happenings of January 6.

No Legal Representation Listed for Dahlquist

No attorney was listed for Dahlquist in court records and attempts to reach him for comment yielded no results. The charges laid against Dahlquist serve as a poignant reminder of the startling events of January 6, and the ongoing pursuit of justice in their aftermath.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

