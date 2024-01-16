Montage Inc. Ex-Owner Sentenced for Long-Term Government Fraud

In a landmark case, Sina Moayedi, the ex-head of Montage Inc., has been sentenced to a decade behind bars and mandated to pay heavy restitution and forfeit millions for orchestrating a prolonged fraud against the U.S. government. The deceitful activities of Moayedi spanned a quarter of a century, amassing over $125 million in government construction contracts through deliberate misrepresentation and bribery.

Elaborate Fraud Scheme

Moayedi's cunningly devised scheme involved him falsely asserting that his company was woman-owned and Hispanic-owned, lying about the qualifications of his employees, and bribing a U.S. State Department engineer to gain privileged information on bids. Further, he hid his personal background to maintain a top-secret national security clearance, an act that speaks volumes about his audacious deceit.

Negligence and Safety Concerns

The quality of work delivered by Moayedi's company was, unsurprisingly, subpar. The workforce was majorly unqualified, leading to a slew of safety issues. The inferior quality of work and rampant safety concerns were glaring signs of the malpractices at Montage Inc.

Obstruction of Justice

Even when under scrutiny, Moayedi did not desist. He attempted to obstruct justice by destroying evidence, pressurized a co-conspirator into providing false testimony, and himself delivered misleading statements. His actions reflect the extent of his determination to manipulate the system for personal gain.

This case underscores the persistent and calculated efforts of one individual to defraud the government and secure an unjust advantage in the procurement of construction contracts. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and stringent checks in public contracting processes.