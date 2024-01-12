Monroeville Man, William Spina, Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

In a collaborative effort, the FBI and Allegheny County police have arrested 36-year-old Monroeville resident, William ‘Bill’ Spina, on charges of child pornography. The arrest follows a comprehensive investigation spurred by multiple tips linking Spina to the possession and distribution of explicit child content.

Unearthing Evidence

The investigation led to the discovery of dozens of files laden with child pornography, all traced back to Spina. The authorities, armed with this damning evidence, executed a search warrant at Spina’s residence. The operation resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices believed to contain additional illicit content.

Arrest in Absentia

In a twist of circumstances, Spina was not present during the raid as he was in Florida. However, this geographical hurdle did not deter the authorities. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office extended their support resulting in Spina’s arrest on Thursday evening.

Charges and Public Appeal

William Spina now faces charges of distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. As the investigation continues, the Allegheny County Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information. The county police have set up a tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS for this purpose.