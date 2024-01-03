en English
Crime

Monroe County Man Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Bust

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Monroe County Man Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Bust

In a dramatic turn of events, Orville D. Baughman III, a 37-year-old resident of Monroe County, Ohio, found himself in handcuffs on charges of drug trafficking and a plethora of other felonies. His capture was not without a chase, as Baughman attempted to outwit the authorities by fleeing his apartment and seeking refuge in the crawl space of an adjacent one. The incident unfolded on January 2 when the Monroe County Special Response Team (SRT) moved to execute a search warrant at his residence, located at 866 Market Street in Clarington. The search was a part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

The Chase and Capture

As the SRT attempted to penetrate Baughman’s premises, he opted for flight over surrender. The ensuing search led to his eventual discovery and subsequent arrest. The operation did not end there. A thorough search of his dwelling revealed a stash of incriminating evidence. The authorities unearthed a significant quantity of heroin stamps, both used and unused, two firearms, and a variety of items linked to drug trafficking.

Consequences of the Crime

Post-arrest, Baughman was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he now faces a daunting list of felony charges. These include two counts of Weapons Under Disability (F3), two counts of Trafficking in Drugs (F4), and two counts of Possession of Drugs (F5). Baughman’s arrest marks a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Monroe County.

Other Drug-Related Incidents

In a separate incident in Brooke County, West Virginia, a 33-year-old woman from Toronto, Ohio, was apprehended following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of vast quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, along with various drug paraphernalia. The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was also implicated in the incident, resulting in both being taken to detention centers.

In an unrelated late December traffic stop, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Key West men for drug trafficking. A tailgating Kia van on U.S. 1 near Marathon drew attention, leading to a narcotics K-9 discovering 1.3 pounds of cocaine and four grams of meth concealed in festive wrapping. The accused, Juan Gallardos Cruz and Servio Rodriguez Borges, are now facing serious charges and have been booked into the Monroe County Jail.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

