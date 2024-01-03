en English
Crime

Monongalia County Law Enforcement Intensifies Efforts, Leads to Multiple Arrests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
During the festive period between December 23 and December 31, law enforcement agencies across Monongalia County, including the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Morgantown Police, Star City Police, Mon Metro Drug Task Force, and State Police, intensified their efforts in curbing crime. The result was a series of arrests for various offenses, ranging from domestic violence to property crimes and drug offenses.

High Profile Arrests

Kenneth Courie and Christopher Davis, both Pennsylvanians, were apprehended in a shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Granville, Monongalia County. Besides being accused of shoplifting, they were found in possession of 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 7.9 grams of marijuana, $313 in cash, and a digital scale, leading to additional charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Currently, they are being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

An incident in Maidsville saw Heath J. Strosnider and Bradley D. Degelman, accused of breaking into a non-residential building to steal tools and copper. Officers found them with backpacks containing tools and buckets filled with copper wire, leading to their arrest on charges of breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit the same.

Domestic Violence and Child Neglect

An alarming case of child neglect unfolded when Sabrina White was found with suspected meth and fentanyl in her possession. The squalid and unsanitary conditions of the home where she and the children lived painted a grim picture of neglect, with the children reportedly living in urine-soaked, makeshift beds and amidst garbage. The other guardian of the children, Wilson Ross, was charged with gross child neglect.

Continued Enforcement Efforts

The flurry of arrests during this period reflects the concerted efforts of the law enforcement agencies across Monongalia County to combat crime. The offenses recorded included strangulation, destruction of property, domestic assault, violation of protective orders, breaking and entering, shoplifting, motor vehicle tampering, domestic battery, possession with intent, indecent exposure, obstruction, public intoxication, and DUI related arrests.

Crime Law United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

