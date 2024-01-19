Monmouth County Teacher Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

In a shocking turn of events, Monmouth County was rattled by the arrest of 26-year-old Howell resident, Thomas R. Carraher, a respected elementary school teacher and basketball coach. He was charged with the serious offences of attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempted promotion of obscene material to a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact.

Carraher's Alleged Misconduct

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office reports that Carraher used a social media application to initiate a sexual solicitation for cash, assuming his correspondent was a 14-year-old girl. It is alleged that he transmitted a graphic picture and video of himself, and made an attempt to solicit a graphic image from the person he was communicating with.

Carraher's Current Status

Following his arrest, Carraher was placed in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he awaits future court proceedings. His status as an employee at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls and as a basketball coach at Shrewsbury Borough School remains sensitive. However, it is important to note that there is currently no evidence to suggest a connection between his charges and any students at these educational establishments.

Community's Response and Further Investigation

This unsettling news has understandably sent shockwaves through the community. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is actively seeking additional information about Carraher's alleged activities and encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward. Despite the gravity of the charges, it is vital to remember that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a trial.