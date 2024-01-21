Monk Claiming to be 'Vishwa Buddha' Expelled from Monkhood

In a landmark decision that underscores the protective stance of the Buddhist community towards their faith, Ven. Ratnapure Wimalabuddha, a monk who controversially claimed to be the 'Vishwa Buddha', has been officially expelled from the monkhood. The expulsion, pronounced by the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, comes in the wake of Wimalabuddha allegedly making statements that undermine the sanctity of Buddhism.

Unanimous Decision by The Sangha Sabha Committee

On December 15, 2023, the Sangha Sabha Committee convened and unanimously agreed upon the expulsion of Wimalabuddha. The decision, communicated by the Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Makulewe Wimalabhidhana Thero, was subsequently relayed to the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

The expulsion results in the invalidation of Wimalabuddha's 'Samanera' and 'Upasampada' ordination documents, effectively severing his ties with the monkhood. The Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya stated that the expulsion was necessitated due to the significant damage Wimalabuddha's actions inflicted on the Buddha Sasana.

Legal Repercussions and Custodial Remand

Wimalabuddha's controversial actions did not only draw religious censure but also legal repercussions. Initially arrested on December 12, 2023, at a private establishment, he was subsequently released on bail. However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) re-arrested him, leading to his appearance before the Gangodawila Magistrate's Court in Nugegoda.

Following the court proceedings, Wimalabuddha has been ordered to be remanded in custody until January 26, 2024. This incident, significant in its implications, highlights the ongoing tensions within the Buddhist community regarding the safeguarding of religious precepts and the expected conduct of its members.