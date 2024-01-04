Monessen Teenager to Face Adult Court in Friend’s Fatal Shooting Case

Monessen teenager, Terry Newton, is set to face adult court proceedings for the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old friend, Amari Altomore. The decision comes from Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears, who rejected the motion to transfer the case to juvenile court. This decision is rooted in Newton’s significant history of juvenile delinquency and the profound societal impact of the shooting incident.

Shooting Amidst a Video Game Session

The fatal shooting happened on November 29, 2022, during a video game session between Newton and Altomore. Newton’s account of the incident is that a struggle over a gun resulted in its accidental discharge. However, investigations have not recovered the claimed murder weapon.

Victim’s Promising Life Cut Short

Altomore, a student at Monessen High School and a member of its football team, succumbed to the gunshot wound in a Pittsburgh hospital. As the news of his death spread, it fractured the Monessen community, with many mourning the untimely loss of a promising young life.

Newton’s Troubled Past

Newton, 17, has been entwined with the juvenile justice system since the tender age of 13, with charges stemming from violent incidents, including assaulting a teacher and kicking a teenage girl. Judge Mears expressed deep concern about Newton’s past behavior, viewing it as a potential indicator of future conduct. The judge deemed the transfer to juvenile court against public interest, as Newton could only be held until age 21 in such a case.

Presently, Newton is detained in a juvenile offenders’ pod at the Lawrence County Jail, awaiting trial for the charges lodged against him. The case serves as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of juvenile delinquency and the ongoing debate over the appropriateness of adult court trials for minors.