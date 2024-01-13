Monarch Igwe Nnabuife’s Palace Destroyed in Arson Attack, Former Governor’s Driver Abducted

In a shocking incident, the palace of Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, the traditional ruler of the Isseke Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, Nigeria, was reduced to ashes by a fire set by suspected gunmen. This ruthless attack left Igwe Nnabuife homeless, and he reported the loss of everything he had worked for throughout his life. While the incident resulted in no casualties, the distress was palpable from the monarch who had been targeted without any discernible motive.

Monarch Expresses Confusion Over Attack

Igwe Nnabuife expressed his confusion and distress over the attack, claiming he had no disputes or disagreements with anyone in the community that could justify such an act. He confirmed the incident, expressing that he was baffled as to why he was targeted. The Police State Command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, described the incident as a case of arson and confirmed that an investigation had commenced.

Former Governor’s Driver Abducted After Brother’s Funeral

In a related incident, the former driver to the late Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju was abducted by gunmen after his brother’s funeral. It was reported that the gunmen had an expectation for individuals to pay them a ‘fee’ before holding events, suggesting the abduction was due to the driver’s failure to meet their demands. The whereabouts of the abducted driver, known as CY, remain unknown.

Police Confirm Incidents and Begin Investigation

The Anambra State Police have confirmed both incidents, with no reported loss of life and the extent of property damage still being assessed. Investigations into the arson at Igwe Isseke’s Palace have begun, with police gathering information from eyewitnesses and the community at large. The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the gunmen were fleeing from Ihiala town, and security operatives are on top of the situation to apprehend the perpetrators.

In the face of these distressing events, the community stands in solidarity with Igwe Nnabuife and hopes for the safe return of the abducted driver. As investigations continue, the people of Isseke are hopeful for swift justice and peace to return to their community.