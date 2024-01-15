Mohbad’s Death: Father’s Suspicion and Public Speculation Mount

The recent death of Nigerian artist, Mohbad, has sparked contentious debates, as his father shares troubling details about the circumstances surrounding his demise. In a riveting interview with TVC News, Mohbad’s father, a man in his 60s, revealed that he discovered his son’s body already embalmed by locals when he arrived at his residence. To his surprise, a lawyer was present at the scene, instead of medical professionals, a fact he found disconcerting.

Doubts Over the Existence of a Will

Adding to the intrigue, the grieving father disclosed the existence of a will, thumbprinted by the deceased instead of carrying his signature. The father questioned the legitimacy of the thumbprint as an authentic form of identification, especially given his son’s well-known signature. He expressed bewilderment at the fact that his 26-year-old son had a will, while he himself, despite being in his 60s, did not.

Public Reactions and Speculations

The public’s response to these revelations has been a mix of sympathy, suspicion, and criticism. While some have rallied behind the father, voicing their support for his concerns, others have criticized his demeanor during the interviews. A portion of the public has even gone as far as to suggest that Mohbad’s death was unnatural, levelling blame on those who were with him in his final 48 hours.

Unanswered Questions and Growing Suspicions

The situation has left many unanswered questions, casting a cloud of suspicion over the circumstances of Mohbad’s death. The presence of a lawyer, the local embalming, and the existence of a thumbprinted will continue to fuel speculations of foul play. As the mystery unfolds, the public waits eagerly for the truth behind the untimely demise of the young artist to come to light.