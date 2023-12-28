en English
Crime

Mohandas Pai Condemns Violence by Pro-Kannada Activists in Bengaluru

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
In a shocking display of violence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a group of pro-Kannada activists, known as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), resorted to vandalism to express their discontent about the lack of representation of the Kannada language on commercial signages. The incident, which saw the destruction of over 20 shops across various commercial areas of the city, has drawn widespread condemnation, including from former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

Protest Turns Violent

The act of rebellion by the KRV involved tearing down English signboards and billboards, and even smashing glass windows of malls, shops, and showrooms. Among the affected were renowned businesses like House of Masaba, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Third Wave Coffee, Forest Essentials, and Theobroma, leading to a temporary cessation of their operations. The violent protest was captured on video and has been circulating on social media, attracting a barrage of criticism.

Mohandas Pai Criticizes Violence

Mohandas Pai, known for his substantial contribution to the tech industry in India through his former role as Infosys CFO, did not mince words in criticizing the violent acts. He called for respect for the Kannada language but unequivocally denounced the violence. Pai urged for government action and police protection to prevent such incidents in the future. He also questioned the silence of the former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on the matter.

Action Taken Against Activists

In the aftermath of the violence, the leader of the KRV, Narayana Gowda, along with other activists was taken into preventive custody. Pai commended this step, emphasizing that violence should not be tolerated and those responsible should compensate the victims. The incident underscores a broader push for linguistic representation in Bengaluru, with the city’s shops being mandated to display 60% of their signage in Kannada by the end of February.

Crime India Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

