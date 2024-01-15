Mohammed Adnan Fined for Cocaine Possession in Burnley

On August 6, Nelson resident, Mohammed Adnan, was apprehended by Burnley police on suspicion of drug driving. The 35-year-old Victoria Street resident, however, passed the roadside drug test. Despite this, a search led to the discovery of a small quantity of cocaine in his possession. Adnan, no stranger to the law with previous drug-related offenses on record, pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.

Adnan’s Encounter with the Law

The incident occurred in Burnley where Adnan was pulled over by police. After successfully passing the drug test, a subsequent search revealed the presence of cocaine, catapulting the situation into serious territory. The Blackburn magistrates court was the venue of Adnan’s trial where he faced the charge of cocaine possession.

Highlighting Past and Present

Prosecutor Susheela Regala did not hesitate to bring Adnan’s past to the courtroom’s attention. His previous convictions for drug offenses were laid bare to the court, painting a picture of a man no stranger to drug-related crimes. On the other side of the courtroom, Defense Attorney John Rusius argued for leniency, emphasizing Adnan’s current status as a family man. He underscored Adnan’s admission that the cocaine was for personal use, and asserted that his client was not under the influence at the time of the incident.

Penalty Imposed

The magistrates court took into consideration the arguments presented and handed down a fine of £100. In addition, Adnan was ordered to cover costs amounting to £85 and a victim surcharge of £45. This totals a financial penalty of £230, a substantial hit for the family man.