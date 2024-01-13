Model Marissa Liu Accuses Ex-fiancé Jon Yi of Assault

In a shocking revelation, model Marissa Liu, known for her appearances in print advertisements, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-fiancé, Soho real estate investor Jon Yi. Liu accuses Yi of assaulting her following her rejection of his sexual advances in March.

Assault in Sleep, Stranding on Streets

According to Liu, the incident unfolded while she was asleep. Yi allegedly kicked her out of bed, sexually assaulted her, beat her, banged her head into the floor, and strangled her. The aftermath of the attack was equally chilling, as Liu claims she was forced to run into the streets in her pajamas and subsequently locked out of their shared residence.

Yi’s History of Unstable Behavior

Liu also shed light on previous instances of Yi’s erratic behavior, like totaling two luxury vehicles and assaulting a tour guide in China. In October, Yi was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was ordered to participate in a violence prevention program, while Liu was granted a limited order of protection.

Legal Battle Ensues

Despite these damning allegations, Yi’s lawyer staunchly denies their veracity, pointing out that a previous lawsuit filed by Liu was dismissed. On the other hand, Liu’s legal representative, Bruce Bronster, has expressed confidence in winning the case. Bronster described the ordeal that Liu has been through as ‘heart-wrenching and terrifying.’