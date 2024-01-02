en English
Crime

Model Abigail Ratchford’s Home Invasion: A Symptom of Rising Crime?

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Model Abigail Ratchford’s Home Invasion: A Symptom of Rising Crime?

A chilling Saturday night greeted Instagram model, Abigail Ratchford, with an unexpected horror. Three hooded men, their faces hidden from recognition, broke into her Los Angeles home while she was present. Unseen yet unforgotten, these intruders left their mark, not through stolen possessions, but through the violation of Ratchford’s safety and peace.

Caught on Tape, Yet Uncaught

The invasion, captured in a chilling surveillance footage, showed the men entering through a smashed rear window. The alarm, a beacon of security in the heart of her home, blared its warning. Whether it was the alarm or the noises from within the house that deterred the intruders, the outcome was a fortunate one. The intruders fled, leaving Ratchford unscathed, yet shaken.

Burglaries: A Rising Trend

This break-in adds to a disconcerting tally of high-profile home invasions and burglaries in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Tommy Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, Arsenio Hall, Kat Von D, Alexandra Daddario, and Caylee Cowan have been victims of such incidents. These occurrences aren’t mere isolated incidents but paint a broader picture of the rising crime in the city.

Not Just an LA Story

Across the Atlantic, a similar incident rocked the London residence of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, indicating that these crimes are not confined to a single city or country. They are, instead, a global menace, threatening the safety of individuals, irrespective of their celebrity status. The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating Ratchford’s case, and while no suspects have been identified yet, the quest for justice continues.

Crime Security United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

