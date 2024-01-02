Mobile Police Department Suspends ‘Perp Walks’: A Shift in Criminal Justice Practice?

The Mobile Police Department (MPD) has put an indefinite halt to the long-standing practice of ‘perp walks.’ In a paradigm shift, suspects will no longer be paraded before media cameras on their way to the metro jail – a spectacle often reserved for high-profile crimes.

Suspending the Controversial Perp Walks

The decision to suspend this practice came in the wake of the last perp walk conducted for a trio of suspects. These individuals were accused of a drive-by shooting, a heinous crime that tragically claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl in early December. This move signifies a potential shift in the handling of such cases, with the MPD possibly placing more emphasis on preserving the dignity and rights of suspects until proven guilty.

Perp Walks: A Tool for Justice or Public Shaming?

While the usage of perp walks has been a matter of contention, they have found their way into courtrooms as evidence. Keith Blackwood, the District Attorney for Mobile County, acknowledged that such videos, although not frequently utilized, have been admitted into evidence in certain cases. The implications of this practice on the presumption of innocence and public perception are points of ongoing debate.

Perp Walks Across Alabama: A Mixed Bag

The policy change in Mobile is of particular interest as the practice of perp walks is not standardized across Alabama’s major cities. Montgomery police limit their perp walks to murder cases, posting them on their Facebook page without media presence. Huntsville police have taken a step further, refraining from conducting perp walks altogether. In contrast, Tuscaloosa police reserve these walks for high-profile cases, such as the recent arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, implicated in a capital murder shooting death. Despite the MPD’s decision, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has declared it will persist with perp walks for significant cases that bear on public safety.