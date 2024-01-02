en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mobile Police Department Suspends ‘Perp Walks’: A Shift in Criminal Justice Practice?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Mobile Police Department Suspends ‘Perp Walks’: A Shift in Criminal Justice Practice?

The Mobile Police Department (MPD) has put an indefinite halt to the long-standing practice of ‘perp walks.’ In a paradigm shift, suspects will no longer be paraded before media cameras on their way to the metro jail – a spectacle often reserved for high-profile crimes.

Suspending the Controversial Perp Walks

The decision to suspend this practice came in the wake of the last perp walk conducted for a trio of suspects. These individuals were accused of a drive-by shooting, a heinous crime that tragically claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl in early December. This move signifies a potential shift in the handling of such cases, with the MPD possibly placing more emphasis on preserving the dignity and rights of suspects until proven guilty.

Perp Walks: A Tool for Justice or Public Shaming?

While the usage of perp walks has been a matter of contention, they have found their way into courtrooms as evidence. Keith Blackwood, the District Attorney for Mobile County, acknowledged that such videos, although not frequently utilized, have been admitted into evidence in certain cases. The implications of this practice on the presumption of innocence and public perception are points of ongoing debate.

Perp Walks Across Alabama: A Mixed Bag

The policy change in Mobile is of particular interest as the practice of perp walks is not standardized across Alabama’s major cities. Montgomery police limit their perp walks to murder cases, posting them on their Facebook page without media presence. Huntsville police have taken a step further, refraining from conducting perp walks altogether. In contrast, Tuscaloosa police reserve these walks for high-profile cases, such as the recent arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, implicated in a capital murder shooting death. Despite the MPD’s decision, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has declared it will persist with perp walks for significant cases that bear on public safety.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fourth Suspect Charged in 2021 Tuscaloosa Murder Case

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Shooting in Mobile, Alabama Reignites Crime Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Charges Laid in Madison Convenience Store Robbery, Third Suspect Under Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Holiday Horror: Scammers Prey on Grieving Families in Bradenton

By Salman Akhtar

Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm ...
@Accidents · 34 seconds
Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm ...
heart comment 0
Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder

By Wojciech Zylm

Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder
Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson
Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect’s Arrest in Lexington

By BNN Correspondents

Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect's Arrest in Lexington
Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect

By Quadri Adejumo

Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
11 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
21 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
23 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
23 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
25 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
29 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
31 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
48 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
50 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app