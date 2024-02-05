Mobile County Jury Convicts Man on Child Pornography Charges

In a swift and decisive move in the Mobile County courtroom, Ronald Lee Everitte, an Irvington resident, was convicted on multiple counts pertaining to the production and possession of child pornography. The jury found Everitte guilty of two counts of producing obscene material featuring a child 17 years old or younger and one count of possessing such material.

A Quick Verdict

The jury returned guilty verdicts for all charges in under an hour, starkly underscoring the severity and clear-cut nature of the case. Everitte now stares down the barrel of a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. His sentencing is set for March 25 at 9 a.m.

Uncovering the Crime

The case against Everitte took root when Bayou La Batre police officers executed a search warrant at his home. The confiscation and subsequent forensic analysis of his cell phone by the Department of Homeland Security led to the discovery of several photos of underage children, forming the bedrock of the prosecution's case.

Community Implications

In the aftermath of the verdict, Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood, voiced gratitude towards the jury for their service. He underscored the significance of the conviction in bolstering community safety, particularly that of children. The prosecution was expertly handled by the Mobile County District Attorney's Office Child Victim Prosecution Team, who worked tirelessly to ensure justice was served.