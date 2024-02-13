Mob Justice in Akwa Ibom: A Suspected Cultist Burned Alive After Brutal Murder of University Student

In a shocking turn of events, a mob in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, took the law into their own hands and burned a suspected cultist alive. The suspect was accused of the brutal murder of Daniel Okon, a final year Computer Science student of the University of Uyo. This incident occurred on February 13, 2024.

Advertisment

A Gruesome Murder

Daniel Okon, a promising student from Oron LGA, was spending the weekend at his apartment in Idak Okpo, a popular students' community in Ita, Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State. Tragedy struck when hoodlums, allegedly led by the now-deceased suspect, invaded the area for a house-to-house robbery. When Okon refused to open his door, he was shot in the stomach.

Delayed Medical Attention: A Fatal Mistake

Advertisment

Daniel Okon was rushed to a nearby clinic, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to blood loss before he could receive proper medical attention. The delayed response and inadequate medical care proved fatal for the young student.

Mob Justice: A Suspected Cultist Meets His End

News of Okon's death spread quickly, igniting a wave of anger among the students and local residents. The mob, driven by grief and outrage, tracked down the suspected cultist and meted out their own form of justice. The suspect was set ablaze, while three of his accomplices managed to escape.

Advertisment

Police Vow to Combat Criminal Activities

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom Command, Mr. Waheed Ayilara, has vowed to fish out all criminal elements and ensure peace in the state. He expressed his condolences to the family of Daniel Okon and promised that the police would do everything in their power to bring the remaining suspects to justice.

The tragic death of Daniel Okon and the subsequent mob justice serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle against crime in Akwa Ibom State. As the police work to maintain law and order, the community is left to mourn the loss of a promising young life.

Note: While it is essential to bring criminals to justice, it is crucial to remember that mob justice is not the solution. Vigilante actions can lead to further violence and loss of life, and it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to ensure that suspected criminals are apprehended and tried in a court of law.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is crucial for the authorities to address the root causes of crime in the area. This includes providing adequate security measures, improving medical facilities, and creating opportunities for young people to lead productive lives. By working together, the community can help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.