Mob Assault on Alleged Thieves in Narela: An In-depth Investigation

In a shocking incident that rocked the Narela area of Delhi, three men were stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a mob on accusations of stealing mobile phones. The unsettling event unfolded on a Saturday afternoon, and the grim reality of the crime came to light after a disturbing video was circulated on social media platforms.

Delhi Police Commence Investigation

Despite not receiving any formal complaint, the Delhi Police have swung into action, launching an immediate investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police for the outer-north region, Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed the initiation of the probe. The police officials have visited the crime scene, and witnesses have been interrogated to gather firsthand information about the case.

Verification of Theft Allegations

A significant part of the investigation is the verification of the accusations leveled against the three victims. The police are diligently working to ascertain if the accused men were indeed caught in the act of theft, which allegedly led to the mob’s violent reaction.

Video Footage Reveals Disturbing Details

The video clip that surfaced on social media paints a horrifying picture of the ordeal. The footage shows the victims being stripped, slapped, and subjected to public humiliation as their clothes were set ablaze by the mob. A police officer on the case revealed that the victims were not handed over to the law enforcement authorities post the mob justice. Instead, they apparently managed to escape following the assault.

When the police responded to a call about the incident, they arrived at an empty scene. Since then, they have been making inquiries with local shopkeepers and examining CCTV footage to gather more evidence and piece together the sequence of events.