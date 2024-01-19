MLB All-Star Wander Franco Under Investigation for Alleged Illicit Relations with a Minor

In a series of shocking revelations, Tampa Bay Rays' All-Star shortstop, Wander Franco, is under investigation for alleged illicit relations with a minor. As per Dominican prosecutors, the accusations against Franco are grave, involving an inappropriate relationship with a then-14-year-old girl. Consequently, the Major League Baseball (MLB) sensation has been on administrative leave since August 2023.

WhatsApp Messages Unearthed

The prosecutors have shared that Franco referred to the minor as "my girl" in WhatsApp messages. He candidly expressed his love for the risk associated with their clandestine relationship. The investigators claim that Franco had sexual encounters with the girl twice over a two-day period after abducting her from her home on December 9, 2022. To ensure the relationship remained under wraps, it is alleged that Franco paid the minor substantial sums of money.

Threats, Orders, and Gifts

Apart from the sexual allegations, Franco is accused of threatening the girl and ordering her not to see anyone else. In a simultaneous development, the girl's mother is facing charges for money laundering. As per the Dominican prosecutors, she accepted numerous gifts from Franco, including cash and a new car.

Questionable Authenticity of Evidence

The authenticity of certain documents cited by the prosecutors is being questioned by Franco's attorney in the U.S., who plans to take legal action in response. The entire case took a dramatic turn after police raids at two homes associated with Franco and the minor's home unveiled significant sums of money.

Impact on Franco's Baseball Career

Wander Franco made his All-Star debut this season and secured an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021. However, the inclusion of a 'good citizenship' clause in the contract could have serious implications if Franco is convicted. This clause could potentially nullify the contract, leading to significant repercussions on Franco's promising baseball career. If convicted, Franco faces up to two decades behind bars.