Man in South Mizoram Sentenced to 21 Years Under POCSO Act

In a landmark verdict, a man in the Lunglei district of south Mizoram, identified as Bawithawnghua, has been sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judgment was passed by Judge Vanlalenmawia and included a fine of Rs 12,000.

Conviction Under POCSO and IPC

Bawithawnghua was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting and raping his 12-year-old daughter. The case demonstrates the legal actions taken against sexual offences in India, particularly those committed against minors within their own families.

Arrest Following Report by Lai Women Association

Bawithawnghua's arrest in September 2022 followed a First Information Report filed by the Lai Women Association. The Lai Women Association's role in reporting this crime underlines the importance of vigilant community intervention in exposing and addressing such heinous acts.

Highlighting the Judicial Stand Against Sexual Offences

The case is a stark reminder of the judicial stand against sexual offences in India. The verdict clearly communicates the message that no individual, regardless of their familial relationships, can escape justice when they commit such crimes.