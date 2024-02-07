Missouri Woman Sentenced in Child Exploitation Case

In a case that has rocked Ava, Missouri, Shawna Ross, a 50-year-old woman, has been handed a 28-year prison sentence for her role in the sexual exploitation of two underage girls. Ross entered an Alford plea to a charge of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation in December 2023. This form of plea, while not admitting guilt, acknowledges that the evidence against the accused would likely lead to conviction.

Charges Dropped in Plea Deal

As part of the plea agreement, five other charges that Ross faced were dropped. These included two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, and an additional count of trafficking for sexual exploitation. The plea deal thereby reduced the potential severity of Ross's sentence.

Link to Other Convictions

Ross's sentencing is not an isolated event but forms part of a complex web of related cases. One such case involved Robert Atherton, who was sentenced to 30 years in jail in October 2023 for his role in this heinous crime. The connection between Ross and Atherton underlines the broad scope of this criminal network.

Anticipation for Upcoming Trial

Attention now turns to Harold Blair, another individual connected to the Ross case. Blair is currently facing federal charges related to child pornography. His jury trial is scheduled for February 12. The outcome of this case could reveal further details about the depth and extent of this appalling child exploitation ring.