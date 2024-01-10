Missouri Tragedy: Young Man Found Dead in Air Mattress, Teen Charged with Murder
In a startling crime that has rocked St. Peters, Missouri, 23-year-old Dalton Coleman was found dead and concealed inside a rolled-up air mattress in a home. The accused in this heinous act, 18-year-old Jackson Pierce, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident that took place on January 8th.
Details of the Incident
According to police reports, Pierce had informed a witness that Coleman had been displaying erratic behavior. On the advice of the witness, Pierce distanced himself from Coleman and fetched a gun from a kitchen cabinet. Not long after, Pierce called the witness again, confessing that he had shot Coleman.
Upon arriving at the scene, the police made a ghastly discovery. Coleman’s body was found inside the air mattress, his head covered with a garbage bag, and he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It is alleged that Pierce had fired 15 shots at Coleman during a physical altercation after Coleman forced his way into a bedroom and looked at the gun on a table.
Suspects in Custody
Pierce is now in custody with a $1 million bond. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. A juvenile, who is suspected of aiding Pierce in the concealment of Coleman’s body, is also facing charges in connection with this gruesome incident.
A Horrific Crime in a Quiet Town
The quaint city of St. Peters, Missouri, is known for its quiet neighborhoods and tight-knit community. This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, as they grapple with the violent death of a young man, Dalton Coleman, and the dark turn of events that led to his body being concealed inside an air mattress in a common residential home. The second-degree murder charge against Jackson Pierce and the involvement of a juvenile in the aftermath of the crime has underscored the grim reality of this incident.
