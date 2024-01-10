en English
Crime

Missouri Tragedy: Young Man Found Dead in Air Mattress, Teen Charged with Murder

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
In a startling crime that has rocked St. Peters, Missouri, 23-year-old Dalton Coleman was found dead and concealed inside a rolled-up air mattress in a home. The accused in this heinous act, 18-year-old Jackson Pierce, has been charged with second-degree murder following the incident that took place on January 8th.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, Pierce had informed a witness that Coleman had been displaying erratic behavior. On the advice of the witness, Pierce distanced himself from Coleman and fetched a gun from a kitchen cabinet. Not long after, Pierce called the witness again, confessing that he had shot Coleman.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police made a ghastly discovery. Coleman’s body was found inside the air mattress, his head covered with a garbage bag, and he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It is alleged that Pierce had fired 15 shots at Coleman during a physical altercation after Coleman forced his way into a bedroom and looked at the gun on a table.

Suspects in Custody

Pierce is now in custody with a $1 million bond. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. A juvenile, who is suspected of aiding Pierce in the concealment of Coleman’s body, is also facing charges in connection with this gruesome incident.

A Horrific Crime in a Quiet Town

The quaint city of St. Peters, Missouri, is known for its quiet neighborhoods and tight-knit community. This shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, as they grapple with the violent death of a young man, Dalton Coleman, and the dark turn of events that led to his body being concealed inside an air mattress in a common residential home. The second-degree murder charge against Jackson Pierce and the involvement of a juvenile in the aftermath of the crime has underscored the grim reality of this incident.

0
Crime
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

