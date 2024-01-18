Missouri Teacher Accused of Poisoning Husband, Arrested

Missouri teacher, Sarah Scheffer, has been detained under charges of attempted murder, accused of poisoning her husband with a lethal plant, 'lily of the valley.' The 37-year-old was captured on a covert camera installed by her husband in their kitchen, allegedly blending the deadly root into his smoothie.

Unraveling a Deceptive Plot

The series of events leading to Scheffer's arrest began when her husband started experiencing recurring symptoms of poisoning, including severe fatigue, confusion, blurred vision, and nausea. The symptoms were predominantly observed after he had consumed food or beverages prepared by his wife. In one instance, Scheffer reportedly admitted to contaminating her husband's drink, initially alleging the substance to be urine, and later, an industrial adhesive. She, however, later retracted, denying having added anything.

Caught in the Act

With his suspicions aroused, the husband installed a clandestine surveillance camera in their kitchen. The footage revealed Scheffer placing a bag labeled 'Lily of the valley' on the table and using its contents in the preparation of a smoothie. The plant, known for its deadly potential, contains cardiac glycosides, substances that can decelerate the heart rate and potentially prove fatal.

Professional Life in Jeopardy

Scheffer, who serves as an art and design teacher at Calvary Lutheran High School in Jefferson City, has been placed on leave following her arrest. The school, in its official statement, clarified that the alleged conduct occurred outside the school environs and did not involve students or other school personnel. Currently held in Cole County Jail, Scheffer has also been charged with armed criminal action. The dates for her court hearing and her plea status remain undisclosed.