Missouri Priest Found Guilty of Sexual Solicitation and Embezzlement

Father Ignazio Medina, a priest from the Diocese of Jefferson City in Missouri, has been found guilty by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of sexual solicitation during confession. This verdict has resulted in a permanent ban on Medina from holding any church office, celebrating Mass, or hearing confessions. Despite the gravity of his actions, Medina retains his priesthood and will continue to receive retirement support from the diocese.

The Investigation and Conviction

The investigation into Medina’s abuse of the sacrament was initiated in April 2022, following a report made by a victim through an abuse hotline. The guilty verdict was issued on November 27, 2023. Medina did not appeal against the verdict, which has made the penalties permanent. These penalties were determined by the Vatican, not the diocese, and they include a ban on Medina from celebrating Mass publicly or hearing confessions without express permission from his bishop.

The Gravity of Sexual Solicitation During Confession

Bishop W. Shawn McKnight, while addressing the situation, underscored the severe nature of sexual solicitation during confession. He invited the faithful to pray for victims affected by such abuses. The bishop reiterated that such grave forms of abuse should not and would not be tolerated.

Embezzlement Charges

Separately, Medina was found guilty of embezzling over $300,000 from parish funds by a Church tribunal in April 2023. This misconduct occurred while Medina was serving as pastor at various parishes. The diocese had accepted his request for retirement in July 2022, and Medina made full restitution for the misappropriated funds. Although the FBI has initiated an investigation into the embezzlement, no conviction has been issued by secular authorities. Following the discovery of potential financial mismanagement, the diocese has implemented measures to ensure financial safeguards.